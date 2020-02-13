A Waco drug dealer who absconded during his December trial and eluded authorities for six weeks was sentenced to life in prison Thursday.
Randy Don Johnson, 33, who was arrested in 2017 with 279 grams of cocaine, was back in 54th State District Court, the same courtroom in which he was tried in absentia after he failed to show up for the second day of his trial Dec. 17.
When he failed to show, Judge Matt Johnson revoked his $250,000 bond, issued a warrant for his arrest and conducted the trial without him.
Johnson remained a fugitive six weeks until task forces from Waco and Dallas tracked him to Dallas, where he was arrested Jan. 23.
With Johnson absent, the jury took five minutes to convict him of possession with intent to deliver more than 200 grams of cocaine. The jury deliberated 15 minutes before assessing the maximum prison time for the first-degree felony.
At a brief sentencing hearing Thursday, Johnson told the judge he did not understand what was happening in court.
The judge explained that Johnson had a trial, he did not show up for his trial after the first day, the jury gave him life in prison while he was missing and he just sent him to prison for life.
“What about that don’t you understand?” the judge asked.
Johnson has four previous felony convictions, including two for possession of marijuana and one each for criminal mischief and evading arrest. He also has misdemeanor convictions for possession of marijuana and criminal trespass.
Johnson was arrested in 2017 in the 500 block of Tennessee Avenue after Waco police officers spotted him sitting in his car while they were pursuing a fleeing motorist. They lost the other suspect, but something about Johnson drew the attention of Waco police officer Vern Darlington.
Darlington said he smelled marijuana as he approached Johnson’s car, and he later found 232 grams of powder cocaine, 47 grams of crack cocaine and $9,600 in cash in the car.
Waco police Sgt. John Allovio testified the street value of the cocaine seized was more than $50,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.