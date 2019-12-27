A teenage driver died after he crashed into a tree in front of a North Waco home Friday afternoon, police said.
First responders pulled the unconscious driver out of a badly damaged Ford Expedition near the intersection of North 33rd Street and Maple Avenue and took him to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries, Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said.
Officers responded to the crash at about noon near Dean Highland Elementary School.
Cameron Fillmore was sitting on his front porch and saw the SUV coming toward his house.
"I looked up and he was coming down the street, ran through her (the neighbor's) yard and into the tree," Fillmore said. "A fire started underneath the car, so I ran to get a fire extinguisher while calling police, but the fire didn't really get started."
Debris was scattered across Fillmore's yard, and a tire was wedged under the shrubbery along the west side of his home. The SUV ran over multiple signs, including school zone and speed limit signs that were wedged into the vehicle.
Beaudin said the circumstances around the crash were unclear Friday afternoon, and the investigation remains ongoing. The name of the driver was not immediately released.
