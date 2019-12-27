A teenage driver was killed after he crashed into a tree in front of a North Waco home Friday afternoon, police said.

First responders pulled the unconscious young man out of a badly damaged Ford Expedition near the intersection of North 33rd Street and Maple Avenue. Waco police Sgt. T.J. Beaudin said American Medical Response personnel took the man to a local hospital, where he died from his injuries. 

Officers responded to the reported crash around noon near Dean Highland Elementary School.

Cameron Fillmore was sitting on his front porch and saw the SUV coming toward his house.

"I looked up and he was coming down the street, ran through her (the neighbor's) yard and into the tree," Fillmore said. "A fire started underneath the car, so I ran to get a fire extinguisher while calling police, but the fire didn't really get started."

Debris was scattered across Fillmore's yard and a tire was wedged under the shrubbery along the west side of his home. The SUV ran over multiple signs, including school zones and speed limit signs that were wedged into the car.

Beaudin said the circumstances around the crash were unclear Friday afternoon as the investigation remains ongoing. The name of the driver was not immediately released.

