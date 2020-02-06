A 25-year-old West man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 35 near West early Thursday after a light dusting of snow overnight, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to southbound I-35, near Wiggins Road and south of West, where Cody Smith was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. and killed at the scene, Howard said. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers said it appeared Smith hit a patch of ice and lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.
The driver of the truck was not injured, Howard said.
Traffic on I-35 was diverted to the service road at mile-marker 349. Traffic delays were cleared around 10 a.m.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.