A 25-year-old West man was killed in a motorcycle crash along Interstate 35 near West early Thursday after a light dusting of snow overnight, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Troopers were called to southbound I-35, near Wiggins Road and south of West, where Cody Smith was hit by a Chevrolet pickup truck around 6:30 a.m. and killed at the scene, Howard said. Based on a preliminary investigation, troopers said it appeared Smith hit a patch of ice and lost control of his Harley-Davidson motorcycle.

The driver of the truck was not injured, Howard said.

Traffic on I-35 was diverted to the service road at mile-marker 349. Traffic delays were cleared around 10 a.m.

