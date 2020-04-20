A Whitney woman was killed and two other people were hurt Sunday when a truck crashed into a tree about five miles west of Waco, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Mary Harcrow, 64, was killed when she and two other occupants were riding in a Dodge Ram pickup truck on Farm-to-Market Road 185 shortly before 9 p.m. Howard said as the truck was traveling east and neared Cattle Drive, outside Crawford, the driver left the roadway and crashed into a tree.
The driver was taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center in Waco to be treated for a non-life-threatening injury, Howard said. The rear passenger was transported to Hillcrest and was listed in critical condition, troopers reported.
Harcrow, the front seat passenger, was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. He said the crash remains under investigation.
