Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were handling a fatal crash involving a semi-trailer early Tuesday morning on Interstate 35 south of Waco.
According to a DPS report, troopers responded at approximately 4:20 a.m. Tuesday to the crash on the I-35 southbound lanes near mile marker 328.
A Freightliner truck tractor semi-trailer left the roadway and continued off-road, the report said. The driver of Freightliner lost control, the semi overturned and became fully engulfed.
The driver was pronounced dead at the scene. Next of kin have not been notified, the report said.