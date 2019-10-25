The passenger of a car traveling south on Interstate 35 died late Friday morning after a metal part of a sign flew through the windshield, hitting the front seat passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Emergency responders were called to south I-35, near Mile Marker 338, at 10:20 a.m., after the metal sign piece pierced the window of a Ford passenger car. 

Troopers reported a pickup truck hit the roadside sign, causing it to flip.

The incident caused road closures on I-35 until about 1 p.m. Howard said the investigation remained ongoing and no additional details, including the identity of the passenger killed, were immediately available.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

