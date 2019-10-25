The passenger of a car traveling south on Interstate 35 died late Friday morning after a metal part of a sign flew through the windshield, hitting the front seat passenger, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Emergency responders were called to south I-35, near Mile Marker 338, at 10:20 a.m., after the metal sign piece pierced the window of a Ford passenger car.
Troopers reported a pickup truck hit the roadside sign, causing it to flip.
The incident caused road closures on I-35 until about 1 p.m. Howard said the investigation remained ongoing and no additional details, including the identity of the passenger killed, were immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.