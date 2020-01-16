Texas Department of Public Safety troopers have identified a woman who was ejected in a rollover crash and later died at a local hospital Wednesday.

Brigette Brown, 48, of Moody, died following a rollover crash on Spring Valley Road, not far from its intersection with Old Lorena Road, on Wednesday afternoon, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said Thursday.

Brown, who was the only occupant of the Ford Expedition, was killed when her vehicle left the roadway, overturned and crashed into a culvert, Howard said.

Troopers reported Brown left the roadway for an unknown reason and was not wearing a seat belt at the time. Howard said Brown was ejected and taken to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead.

