The Texas Department of Public Safety is investigating a pedestrian death Monday on State Highway 31 near Axtell as a possible hit-and-run incident, Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers were called to westbound lanes of Highway 31, near League Ranch Road, where they found the man lying in the grassy median at about 8:30 a.m.
Howard said troopers and McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies were called to the location during the preliminary investigation.
The initial report indicated that the incident appeared to be a fatal auto-pedestrian crash in which the driver left the scene, he said. It was unclear when the crash might have happened, officers said.
Authorities continued the investigation Monday morning and had not released the name of the victim.
