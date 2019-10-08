State troopers gave a man a ticket for failure to control speed after he crashed into the back of a school bus near Ross on Tuesday morning, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Troopers were called to southbound Interstate 35 near Mile Marker 348 in Ross at about 8:30 a.m., when a Hino box truck driven by a 48-year-old man crashed into the back of a Crowley Independent School District bus carrying 52 students, Howard said. No injuries were reported, he said.

The bus was on its way to Texas A&M University in College Station when the crash occurred, authorities said.

