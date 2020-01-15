A driver died after her SUV left Spring Valley Road, not far from its intersection with Old Lorena Road, and rolled Wednesday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a press release.

Officials responded at 3:45 p.m. to Spring Valley Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2113, at Towne West Drive, where a Ford Expedition traveling westbound had rolled after hitting a culvert, Howard said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, he said.

She was taken by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Howard said. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.

It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.

Kristin Hoppa

