A driver died after her SUV left Spring Valley Road, not far from its intersection with Old Lorena Road, and rolled Wednesday afternoon, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said in a press release.
Officials responded at 3:45 p.m. to Spring Valley Road, also known as Farm-to-Market Road 2113, at Towne West Drive, where a Ford Expedition traveling westbound had rolled after hitting a culvert, Howard said. The driver was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle, he said.
She was taken by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center, where she was pronounced dead, Howard said. Her identity is being withheld pending notification of family.
It is unknown why the vehicle left the roadway.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.