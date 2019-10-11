A driver died Friday when his car hydroplaned and crashed into an oncoming tractor-trailer on Highway 6 near Valley Mills, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

The driver was headed south at about 11:20 a.m. on Highway 6 near Delmar Ranch Road when he lost control of his Volkswagen passenger car following morning rain showers, Howard said. He said the car veered into northbound traffic and struck a Freightliner 18-wheeler.

The driver was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said. His name is being withheld pending notification of family.

The driver of the 18-wheeler was taken to Ascension Providence for treatment of possible injuries, Howard said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments