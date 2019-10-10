State troopers ticketed a driver who hit the back of a school bus in Axtell on Thursday morning, causing minor injuries to a child who was boarding the bus at the time, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Troopers ticketed the driver of a Dodge pickup truck for failure to control speed after he crashed into the back of the Axtell Independent School District school bus on southbound Highway 31, near Cavin Lane, at about 7 a.m., Howard said. The student who was boarding the bus was treated and released at the scene, he said.
The bus, with 14 students on board, was stopped in the right lane with its lights and stop arm activated, Howard said. The driver of the truck swerved in an unsuccessful attempt to miss the bus, he said.
The crash in Axtell was the second involving a school bus in northern McLennan County in the past two days, Howard said.
State troopers gave a man a ticket for failure to control speed after he crashed a box truck into the back of a Crowley Independent School District bus carrying 52 students on Interstate 35 near Ross on Tuesday morning. No injuries were reported in that crash, Howard said.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.