One driver died and another suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash between Axtell and Leroy on Friday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Authorities responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2311, south of Olive Branch Road. As they arrived, troopers found a Chevrolet Equinox engulfed in flames and a crashed Volkswagen Jetta nearby, Howard said.

Volunteer firefighters from the area extinguished the fire, and the driver of the Chevy was taken by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries, he said.

The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said.

Troopers learned the Volkswagen was traveling north on F.M. 2311 and crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with the Chevy as it traveled south, Howard said.

There were no passengers in either vehicle.

The investigation remains ongoing, and the drivers' names were not immediately available.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

