One driver died and another suffered serious injuries in a two-vehicle crash between Axtell and Leroy on Friday evening, Texas Department of Public Safety Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Authorities responded at about 5:45 p.m. to the crash on Farm-to-Market Road 2311, south of Olive Branch Road. As they arrived, troopers found a Chevrolet Equinox engulfed in flames and a crashed Volkswagen Jetta nearby, Howard said.
Volunteer firefighters from the area extinguished the fire, and the driver of the Chevy was taken by medical helicopter to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center with critical injuries, he said.
The driver of the Volkswagen was pronounced dead at the scene, Howard said.
Troopers learned the Volkswagen was traveling north on F.M. 2311 and crossed into the southbound lanes, colliding with the Chevy as it traveled south, Howard said.
There were no passengers in either vehicle.
The investigation remains ongoing, and the drivers' names were not immediately available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.