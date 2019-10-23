The driver of a car that killed one lawman and injured another near Riesel this month was driving at an unsafe speed and took “faulty evasive action,” a preliminary crash report states.
An investigation is continuing into the Oct. 11 crash that killed Falls County Sheriff’s Office Deputy Matt Jones and severely injured Riesel Police Chief Danny Krumnow, leaving him pinned under a car.
No charges have been filed against the 21-year-old driver from Fort Worth. He veered across two lanes of State Highway 6 and struck the two officers on the shoulder of the road, according to a report released Tuesday by the Texas Department of Public Safety and Texas Department of Transportation.
The report states both men had just stepped out of their cars to investigate an unoccupied car that had crashed in the ditch on the northbound side of Highway 6, near County Road 190 in Falls County.
The Fort Worth man, driving a 2006 Mazda passenger car, approached in the northbound passing lane of the divided highway, driving at an unsafe speed on the wet roadway, according to the report. The driver “took faulty evasive action, lost control and failed to drive in a single lane,” states the report, which indicates that the Mazda went into a spin as it crossed the highway.
Jones was buried last week in a memorial service at First Baptist Church of Woodway that drew about 1,400 people.
The report states Jones and Krumnow pulled up to the scene as another Falls County Sheriff’s Office SUV pulled up along side an abandoned car that had crashed previously. No driver was listed for the abandoned vehicle.
Krumnow was the first officer at the original crash scene, followed by two other Falls County deputies, including Jones. Krumnow’s car was on the right shoulder of the road, with Jones’ car behind him and the other sheriff’s vehicle in front, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Howard has said the Mazda apparently lost control as it hydroplaned. The report states that the impact of the car threw Krumnow under the rear of the front deputy’s car. Jones was thrown into the ditch on his back and was killed at the scene.
The Mazda came to rest after it slammed into the abandoned car the officers were investigating, the report states.
Krumnow was taken by air ambulance to Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center before he was transferred to a Temple hospital.
Howard said the crash report released Tuesday is not completed. He said investigators with the state crash team will continue to review the crash and will forward information to the Falls County District Attorney for consideration of possible charges.
Krumnow suffered multiple injuries, including a dislocated knee, eight to nine broken ribs and a lacerated spleen that required removal. Riesel police Sgt. Ryan Dieterich released an update on Facebook of Krumnow’s status earlier this week, saying the longtime police chief was “trying to walk out” of the hospital.
“He has made great progress in the last 12 hours,” Dieterich wrote Monday. “He is now completely off the breathing machine and (is) breathing with a oxygen mask. As for now no surgeries are scheduled.”
Dieterich reported that Krumnow was able to say some words, including saying he wanted “a soda.” He also can recognize close friends and family.
“We are on the right path to recovery, it will just be a lengthy one,” Dieterich wrote.
Anyone interested in assisting Matt Jones’ family is asked to contribute to a memorial account at Educators Credit Union for the benefit of “Deputy Sheriff Matt Jones” or send a memorial gift to the 100 Club of Heart of Texas at 100clubhot.com.
An account has been set up at Texas First State Bank, 400 Highway 6 in Riesel, for Krumnow’s family.
