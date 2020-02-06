shooting

Authorities investigate an officer-involved shooting where a Texas Department of Public Safety special agent fired at least one shot during the apprehension of a wanted man near E-Z Groceries at 22nd Street and Bosque Boulevard on Thursday afternoon.

 Staff photo — Jerry Larson

A Texas Department of Public Safety special agent fired at least one shot Thursday during the apprehension of a fugitive near a North Waco convenience store.

No one was injured in the incident, which occurred around 2:30 p.m. as DPS special agents were trying to arrest the man on an outstanding felony outside the E-Z Groceries, 2128 Bosque Blvd., DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.

Howard did not release the man's name or the nature of the felony warrant.

Authorities also took a woman into custody and listed her as as a person-of-interest. 

A pickup truck was parked at the scene and crime scene tape encircled the store. At least one gunshot shattered the back windshield of the truck.

Howard did not release additional details as the Texas Rangers were called to investigate the incident. He said the investigation remained ongoing.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments