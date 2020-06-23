A 12-car pile-up and two separate subsequent crashes on Interstate 35 slowed traffic north of Waco for several hours Tuesday afternoon.
Texas Department of Public Safety troopers were called to southbound I-35, near mile-marker 343, at about 2:40 p.m., after the driver of a Mercedes-Benz appeared to have hydroplaned and crashed into a concrete barrier, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said.
Seing the disabled Mercedes, the driver of a Chevrolet Silverado turned on the truck's emergency lights and stopped on the inside shoulder, Howard said. A Ford box truck struck the Chevrolet and then another truck, slowing traffic and causing nine other cars to collide.
Two drivers were taken to a local hospital for treatment of possible injuries, but no other injuries were reported.
Two other crashes, each involving two other vehicles, near the 12-car pile-up occurred as a result of the first crash, Howard said. No injuries were reported in the subsequent crashes.
Traffic on the interstate was slowed more than three hours as troopers investigated the crash. Howard said the crash investigations remained ongoing.
