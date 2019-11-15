A distracted driver whose aggravated assault trial ended with a hung jury and a mistrial last month pleaded guilty Friday to a misdemeanor offense.
Darwin Issac Lazo-Lopez, an undocumented immigrant from Honduras who has been jailed more than three years on the criminal charge, now will face immigration officials in his efforts to avoid deportation.
Lazo-Lopez, 32, pleaded guilty Friday to causing an obstruction of a highway, a Class B misdemeanor punishable by up to 180 days in jail. Judge Ralph Strother of Waco's 19th State District Court sentenced him to 179 days in jail and gave him credit for the time he has spent in the county jail waiting for his case to be resolved.
He had been charged with aggravated assault with a deadly weapon, a second-degree felony punishable by a maximum 20-year prison term, in a July 2016 traffic crash in which a 10-year-old girl was badly injured.
Lazo-Lopez also is under an immigration hold, which prevented him from being released from jail on bond.
Lazo-Lopez's attorney, Seth Sutton, said the goal for his client now is to fight deportation and to achieve citizenship.
"This is not quite what I had hoped for," Sutton said. "I had hoped for a not guilty and then hoped they would dismiss the case because, to me, this was a car accident. It was a bad one, but it was a car accident. The DA's office made it clear it would not dismiss it unless he pleaded to something, so we worked out this deal so he can move on with his life."
Executive Assistant District Attorney Tom Needham said the mistrial convinced his office to offer another plea agreement.
"Mr. Lopez has been in jail for approximately three years at this time on this charge, and that can exceed the time that he might be sentenced to, even if retried and convicted," Needham said. "It is not a reasonable use of taxpayer money and judicial resources to retry the same evidence to a new jury under these circumstances."
The jury last month deliberated five hours before telling Strother they were split 7-5 while trying to decide if Lazo-Lopez was guilty of committing a reckless act. Lazo-Lopez admitted he was distracted by his cellphone before crashing his Ford pickup into the back of a Honda sedan and injuring the young girl.
The girl suffered head injures and was hospitalized for seven weeks after the crash in the 900 block of Lake Shore Drive. She recovered but still suffers from lingering effects of her injuries, officials said.
Sutton said last month that prosecutors offered Lazo-Lopez a three-year plea offer before trial, but he rejected it because he did not want a felony conviction, even though he likely would have been given credit for time served and released on the criminal charge.
