About $70,000 worth of heavy equipment was stolen from a business in McLennan County on Tuesday morning, McLennan County Sheriff's Office Capt. Steve January said.
Employees opened Vermeer Texas-Louisiana, 16595 N. Interstate 35 Frontage Road in Elm Mott, and discovered two stand-up skid steers were missing at about 8:30 a.m. Tuesday.
Deputies stated that the suspect or suspects removed the equipment through a barricade on the property. January said three other large pieces of equipment were moved on the property, but were not taken.
Detectives investigated the thefts throughout the day and collected information from the business. Description of the suspect or suspects was not available Tuesday afternoon.
Deputies have investigated multiple burglaries from across the county within the last month. Seven people were arrested last week for their suspected of involvement in a string of vehicle burglaries since countywide stay-at-home orders went into place because of COVID-19 concerns, Sheriff Parnell McNamara announced last week.
Although it was unclear if the arrest of suspected burglars last week was connected to the equipment theft, McNamara said detective continue to investigate additional burglaries in the county.
"We are coming after them hard," he said.
Anyone with information about the equipment theft or possible suspects is asked to contact the McLennan County Sheriff's Office at 757-5095.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.