McLennan County Sheriff's officials used a robot to help end a four-hour standoff near Lacy Lakeview early Monday, arresting a man wanted for the sexual assault of a 5-year-old girl, authorities said.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Nathan Adcock, 29, of China Spring, around 3:45 a.m. on an aggravated sexual assault of a child charge.
A judge signed an arrest warrant Saturday as deputies worked to gather information about his whereabouts, sheriff's officials said.
Sgt. Michael Graham said deputies learned that Adcock was hiding in a cabin in the 1500 block of Spring Lake Road. Adcock's former employer owns property in the area, where a vehicle from his current employer was spotted, officials said.
"His current employer said the vehicle was stolen and he did not have the right to take the vehicle," Graham said. "They (deputies) found the stolen truck out there at the cabin at about midnight."
Authorities used a loudspeaker in an attempt to get a response from Adcock, Graham said.
"When deputies got out there, there was a light on in the home and then they saw the light go off," Graham said. "They believed someone was in home, so they made entry into the back door when they found some rifle rounds lying on the kitchen table."
Officers exited the cabin and requested the bomb unit's robot to make entry. SWAT officers also arrived to help as the robot broke a window in an attempt to use a camera to look around the home.
Operating the robot, Graham said he spotted the man lying on a bed under covers with the top part of his head uncovered. Deputies continued to get no response from the man.
Graham used the robot to grab the bedding and uncover the man, who was identified as Adcock. Authorities arrested Adcock at the cabin and took him to a local hospital for medical clearance before he was taken to McLennan County Jail, where he remained Monday afternoon.
Bond information was not immediately available.
