Authorities arrested the ninth and final suspect wanted on charges connected to a theft ring that spanned multiple Central Texas counties, officials said Wednesday.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies arrested Lydon "Wesley" McHargue, 42, at about 8 p.m. Wednesday on a second-degree felony warrant charging engaging in organized criminal activity. He was arrested as he left a Bellmead home with a woman who was wanted on an unrelated parole violation and new warrants charging forgery, officials said.
McHargue is the last of nine suspects who worked together to steal more than $130,000 in property in McLennan, Lampasas, Navarro and Bell counties, McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara has said.
"He is hiding, on the run, and we think he is one of the main (suspects)," McNamara said Wednesday hours before the arrest. "We are not going to give up, and any information on his whereabouts we would appreciate."
The sheriff said investigators continue to work the case, and additional property is being recovered and returned to victims.
Multiple search warrants have been executed in the investigation, including at the home of former McLennan County adult probation officer Brittany Gail Hanzlicek, 29.
Hanzlicek, a probation officer for nearly five years, was fired Jan. 23, about three weeks before her arrest. According to her termination paperwork, she was suspended Jan. 17 after the probation department became aware of the sheriff's office investigation.
McLennan County adult probation director Chip Seigman wrote in a termination letter that Hanzlicek declined to voluntarily allow a search of her home before authorities executed a search warrant.
"During the search, law enforcement officers discovered a large amount of stolen property from multiple burglaries, along with controlled substances and weapons on the premises," Seigman wrote. "Among other reason, the sheer volume of stolen property makes it impossible that you were not aware that something illegal was occurring.
"Your residence was being used for the trafficking of stolen items. There is reason to believe that you were also aware of the controlled substances. You appear to be complicit in the commission of criminal offenses either actively or passively."
Other suspects arrested in connection to the theft ring include Robert Carr, 29; Robert Sears, 47; Heather Denise McHargue, 39; Tamra Nicole Robinson, 41; Barry Blagg, 54; Dustin Pitts, 38; and Nathan Wade Cross, 30.
