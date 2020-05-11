Deputies arrested a China Spring man late Saturday after receiving reports he intentionally drove into someone else's car, then chased a group of three people after they drove away, an arrest affidavit states.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report about 11 p.m. that Timothy Thomas, 58, was in a vehicle near Rock Creek chasing three people who had tried to drive away from him, according to the affidavit. The victims told police Thomas had rammed the vehicle they were in several times after an argument escalated at a nearby home, the affidavit states.
While the chase was ongoing, 911 dispatchers told the group to drive to the Waco Police Department, but Thomas did not follow them to the department, deputies reported.
Deputies met the group there, and each of the three said they were in fear for their lives, the affidavit states. Deputies learned Thomas had gone back to his home, and they went there and arrested him on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.
Thomas remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday with bond listed at $150,000.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.