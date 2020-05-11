Deputies arrested a China Spring man late Saturday after receiving reports he intentionally drove into someone else's car, then chased a group of three people after they drove away, an arrest affidavit states.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputies got a report about 11 p.m. that Timothy Thomas, 58, was in a vehicle near Rock Creek chasing three people who had tried to drive away from him, according to the affidavit. The victims told police Thomas had rammed the vehicle they were in several times after an argument escalated at a nearby home, the affidavit states.

While the chase was ongoing, 911 dispatchers told the group to drive to the Waco Police Department, but Thomas did not follow them to the department, deputies reported.

Deputies met the group there, and each of the three said they were in fear for their lives, the affidavit states. Deputies learned Thomas had gone back to his home, and they went there and arrested him on three first-degree felony charges of aggravated assault with a deadly weapon.

Thomas remained in McLennan County Jail on Monday with bond listed at $150,000.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

