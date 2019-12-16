New death sentences and executions in Texas have fallen again this year, continuing a dramatic 20-year decline, a new report from the Texas Coalition to Abolish the Death Penalty shows.
Meanwhile in McLennan County, death penalty cases remain rare, even though a McLennan County man was executed this year and local prosecutors expect to seek the death penalty in two pending murder cases.
Texas still leads the nation in executions, but its numbers have tumbled since 2000, when the state killed 40 inmates, the report shows. The decline follows a 2005 change in sentencing guidelines that allows jurors to sentence defendants to life without the possibility of parole.
Billie Wayne Coble of McLennan County was among nine Texas death row inmates to be executed this year. That number is down from 13 executions last year but higher than the two prior years, which each had seven executions. Nine other defendants set for execution this year received reprieves from state or federal courts, while three inmates received multiple reprieves, according to the report.
New death sentences have also fallen steeply from a 1999 peak of 48 to the single digits in each of the last five years, including four this year from Upton, Smith, Tarrant and Harris Counties. In 2019, prosecutors sought the death penalty in eight cases, but in half those cases juries chose sentences of life without parole instead, the anti-death penalty group reports.
"It is clear that prosecutors and jurors are turning away from the death penalty," said Kristin Houlé, TCADP executive director. "Over the past five years, 40 percent of trials involving death-qualified juries have resulted in sentences other than the death penalty. This year, the rejection rate was 50 percent. This raises serious questions about the cost and efficacy of pursuing capital punishment when an alternative exists."
McLennan County was mentioned twice in the TCADP annual report, including a note that Coble, 70, was the oldest inmate executed since Texas resumed executions in 1982.
Coble was convicted of killing his brother-in-law, Waco police Sgt. Bobby Vicha, and Vicha's parents, Robert and Zelda Vicha, in 1989 at their homes in Axtell.
The report also took notice of McLennan County District Attorney Barry Johnson's decision last week to no longer seek the death penalty against capital murder defendant Keith Spratt. Prosecutors now will seek life without parole for Spratt, who is charged with killing Joshua LaDale Pittman in December 2015 in a murder-for-hire scheme.
Prosecutors did not seek the death penalty for Spratt's co-defendant, Tyler Clay, who was convicted of capital murder last year and sentenced to life in prison without parole. Trial testimony showed Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman. Spratt has a March trial setting.
Johnson said his office reversed itself about seeking the death penalty against Spratt because Clay received life without parole and because of expenses in resources, manpower and court time for death penalty cases.
"I am certainly for the death penalty in certain circumstances," Johnson said. "I do think that they have pretty much legislated the death penalty away because they have made it so very expensive where it costs $1.5 million and six to eight weeks of court time. And then if someone gets the death penalty, the defendant is required to appeal each and every appealable issue.
"Even if someone gets the death penalty, you are looking at about 20 years minimum before the execution takes place. I think it can certainly be argued that life without parole is just as severe a punishment as them putting you to sleep with an intravenous injection," Johnson said.
Johnson agrees that legal safeguards need to be in place and said it would be "horrendous" should an innocent person be executed. But he said sometimes the facts of a case are so "egregious" and "horrible and evil" that the death penalty is the only appropriate punishment.
"Sometimes you just don't have any choice but to go forward with the death penalty," Johnson said.
In the past 20 years, McLennan County has had four new death penalty sentences, one of which was Albert Leslie Love Jr., whose conviction and sentence were overturned by the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals.
The reversal in the Spratt case leaves two pending cases in which prosecutors are seeking the death penalty: Love and Christopher Paul Weiss.
Love has been back in the McLennan County Jail since May 2017, five months after winning a retrial in the March 2011 shooting deaths of Keenan Hubert, 20, and Tyus Sneed, 17, at the former Lakewood Villas apartment complex, 1601 Spring St.
Prosecutors have offered him to take the death penalty off the table if he will plead guilty and accept life without parole, Johnson said. Love rejected the offer.
Weiss, 27, of Temple, is charged in the November 2017 shooting deaths of his 1-year-old daughter, Azariah, and the child’s mother, Valarie Martinez, 24.
Both victims were shot in the head at Tradinghouse Creek Reservoir. Martinez’s body was found outside her car, while her daughter was found in a car seat inside the car, officials said.
There are currently three death row inmates from McLennan County: Carnell Petetan Jr.; Love's co-defendant, Rickey Cummings; and Ramiro Rubi Ibarra. Another local death row inmate, Christopher Parr, was executed in 2013.
Ibarra was convicted in 1997 in the 1987 rape, beating and strangulation death of 16-year-old Maria Zuniga. Cummings was sentenced to death in 2012 in the Lakewood Villas case.
Petetan's death sentence is the most recent in McLennan County. He was convicted in 2014 for the September 2012 shooting death of his estranged wife, Kimberly Farr Petetan, a few months after he was released from a 20-year prison sentence.
The TCADP annual report states that since 2015, a total of 25 people have been removed from death row in Texas for reasons other than executions, including 17 for sentence reductions, seven deaths in custody and one exoneration. More than half of those cases originated in Harris County, the report says. During that same time, Texas carried out 49 executions.
"The death penalty landscape in Texas has changed significantly over the past 20 years, but it is still rife with error, arbitrariness and bias," Houlé said. "At this critical moment in our state's experience with the death penalty, it is imperative for concerned citizens and elected officials to examine the realities of this irreversible and costly punishment and embrace alternative means of achieving justice."
Two longstanding cases from Harris County were resolved with sentences other than the death penalty this year, the report states. Marlin Nelson and Bobby Moore received reduced sentences and were removed from death row.
Moore's case landed before the U.S. Supreme Court twice in the past two years, and his sentence was commuted to life in prison because of his intellectual disability. Nelson' death sentence was overturned because of faulty jury instructions, the TCADP reports.
A third inmate, Ignacio Gomez, died in custody. The three spent a total of almost 90 years on death row.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.