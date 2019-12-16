A Dallas man accused of sexually abusing two girls for years in McLennan County is in jail on multiple charges after his arrest last week.

Jayson Raeshun Hilliard, 30, was arrested last week by Parker County authorities on Waco warrants and moved to McLennan County Jail on Friday.

He faces a first-degree felony charge of continuous sexual abuse of a child, along with four outstanding third-degree felony charges of indecency with a child by contact.

According to an affidavit, Hilliard raped a girl in a Waco home repeatedly between July 2009 and June 2018. A medical exam of the girl provided evidence that she was sexually abused for a long period of time.

Hilliard is also accused of sexually touching and exposing himself to another girl between 2009 and 2011, according to the affidavit She was between 12 and 13 years old during the time, between 2009 and 2011.

Hilliard remained in custody Monday with a bond listed at $850,000.

