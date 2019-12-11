The McLennan County District Attorney's Office changed course Wednesday in the capital murder trial of Keith Antione Spratt by abandoning the death penalty.
The announcement came two days before a special panel of 700 potential jurors for the case is set to report to court.
Spratt, 31, is charged with shooting and killing Joshua Ladale Pittman in December 2015 in a murder-for-hire scheme at Pick N Pay Foodmart, 504 Faulkner Lane. Spratt’s co-defendant, Tyler Sherrod Clay, was sentenced to life in prison with no parole after his capital murder conviction last year.
While prosecutors did not seek the death penalty against Clay, they declared in June that they intended to send Spratt to death row.
District Attorney Barry Johnson and his first assistant, Nelson Barnes, announced the reversal Wednesday morning in a meeting with 19th State District Judge Ralph Strother and Spratt's attorney, Russ Hunt.
"We got to looking at the case as we were getting ready for the jury to come in this week and we just made a difficult decision, but one that had to be made, and it was the right decision regarding what is best for the people of this county, and that is we will be seeking life without parole for Mr. Spratt instead of the death penalty," Johnson said.
County officials have summoned 700 potential jurors to court Friday afternoon. They were going to ask the panel to fill out questionnaires that would have aided attorneys in jury selection, but the questionnaires no longer will be used, court officials said.
In death penalty cases, jurors are questioned one at a time on their feelings about capital punishment, their abilities to follow the law and other personal matters. It's an arduous process that can take a month or more to complete.
In capital murder cases in which the state does not seek the death penalty, jury selection normally takes one day.
Court officials will direct 100 potential jurors who come to court Friday to return to court March 23 for the start of jury selection in Spratt's trial.
Hunt, Spratt's attorney, said he thinks the DA's office "made a good decision" in reversing its declaration to seek the death penalty.
Trial testimony in Clay's case showed that Clay hired Spratt to kill Pittman out of revenge because Pittman reportedly robbed Clay after a dice game. A four-time felon testified at Clay’s trial that Clay first asked him to kill Pittman, but the man was arrested and could not complete the task.
The man testified that Spratt, who later was jailed with him, told him that Clay paid him $15,000 to kill Pittman, and that Clay still owed Spratt $5,000 for the hit job.
Spratt has been in jail awaiting trial 895 days and has been charged with two new offenses, indecent exposure and assault, since he has been in the McLennan County Jail. He was arrested on allegations he exposed himself to a female jail employee and for reportedly assaulting another inmate.
He also has aggravated robbery and possession of cocaine with intent to distribute charges pending against him.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.