The McLennan County District Attorney's Office dismissed capital murder and sexual assault charges Wednesday against four men whose convictions were overturned in the 1992 deaths of two teenagers in Moody.
First Assistant District Attorney Nelson Barnes cited the "passage of time," recantations by three of the co-defendants and improvements in DNA technology as reasons for dismissing the cases. He said he intends to refer the murder case to the McLennan County Sheriff's Office cold case unit for further investigation.
Wednesday's decision by the DA's office means Richard Bryan Kussmaul, who spent 26 years in prison before he and his three co-defendants won new trials, is a free man with no pending charges hanging over his head for the first time since 1993.
Kussmaul was convicted of capital murder, and James Edward Long, Michael Dewayne Shelton and James Wayne Pitts Jr. were convicted of sexual assault in the shooting deaths of Leslie Murphy, 17, and Stephen Neighbors, 14, in a mobile home near Moody.
The Court of Criminal Appeals set aside the four convictions in June 2018 but rejected their claims of actual innocence. The court awarded new trials for the men and sent the cases back to McLennan County. Barnes said the DA's office determined the men could not be retried under the current state of the evidence.
Kussmaul, 48, was serving a life prison term and would not have been eligible for parole for nine more years. Long and Pitts both served their full 20-year prison terms and have been released, while Shelton served 17 years of his 20-year term before he won parole.
Even if Pitts, Shelton and Long had been retried and given maximum sentences, they already have served their time and would have been eligible for immediate release, Barnes said.
The trio testified at Kussmaul’s 1994 trial in Waco that all four of them raped Murphy before Kussmaul shot both victims in the back with a high-powered rifle.
The three recanted their confessions after they were sentenced to 20 years in prison for sexual assault. The three testified at a hearing in July 2016, which the Texas Court of Criminal Appeals ordered on the four defendants’ claims that they are innocent and that DNA evidence excludes all four in the sexual assault.
Kussmaul, who has been free on bond since April, has been living with his sister in Moody and looking for work. He said he has been volunteering with a social service agency and trying to cope with the time he lost in prison and the fact that the murders for which he was convicted remain unsolved.
His mother, father and brother died during his time in prison and he was not allowed to go to their funerals, he said.
"It all is something I am still coping with," Kussmaul said Wednesday. "I am trying to move on, but I have lost everything. It was wrong to convict me because the DNA test cleared everybody from the sexual assault, and in 1994 when I went to court, the state said my motive for killing them was to cover up for the sexual assaults. But if there was no sexual assaults, what would be my motive?
"It makes me kind of angry because nobody is wanting to see the real results and instead are trying to focus on me. They are not focusing on who might have actually did this crime. Now it is an open case. It is not solved. It has ruined my life and the lives of the other three guys, and there is a murderer running loose out there somewhere."
McLennan County Sheriff Parnell McNamara said his cold case unit will take a look at the case, although he said he is not convinced Kussmaul and the other three are innocent. The case was investigated by the sheriff's office, but McNamara was not sheriff at the time.
"Absolutely not," McNamara said. "That does not mean I think they are innocent. But we will take a look at the evidence and see what we come up with."
Long, Shelton and Pitts all testified at a 2016 appeal hearing that they gave false testimony against Kussmaul at his trial because a prosecutor promised them probation. They also claimed a deputy coerced their confessions by threatening them with the death penalty.
Retired State District Judge George Allen, who presided over Kussmaul’s trial and the writ hearing, wrote in an opinion after the hearing that newly discovered DNA evidence that was not available at the time “constitutes clear and convincing evidence that no reasonable juror would have found (the defendants) guilty beyond a reasonable doubt had the new evidence been available at trial.”
Allen recommended to the Court of Criminal Appeals that the four be found innocent, which would have made each eligible to collect $80,000 from the state for each year they were in prison. While the high court vacated their convictions, it rejected their actual innocence claims.
Long, Pitts and Shelton testified in graphic detail about the killings and sexual assaults at Kussmaul’s trial. Afterward, Allen rejected plea offers for probation for the three and gave each a chance to withdraw his guilty plea. They declined, and the judge sentenced them to 20 years in prison, the maximum penalty for sexual assault.
In his findings from the writ hearing, Allen said an unknown man’s DNA was found on a number of clothing items from the victims and that the four defendants in the case were excluded as contributors of the DNA.
Allen also noted that a hair that could not have belonged to the four defendants was collected from the victims’ bodies.
“The probative value of the testimony given by Long, Pitts and Shelton at Kussmaul’s trial is outweighed by the persuasiveness of the physical evidence … for two primary reasons,” the judge wrote. “The plea bargains offered to Long, Pitts and Shelton created a powerful incentive for each of them to falsely admit culpability, and material inconsistencies between and among the statements made and testimony given by Long, Pitts and Shelton call into doubt the veracity of those prior incriminating statements.”
