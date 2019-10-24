The McLennan County District Attorney’s Office has declined to prosecute an 84-year-old Mart man arrested in August on charges he assaulted his wife and daughter and threatened them with a gun.
Paloma Rogers, Charles Thomas Rogers’ 46-year-old daughter, said Mart police convinced the DA’s office to drop the case after her family explained that her 84-year-old father has dementia, was suffering the effects of a urinary tract infection and had an unusually high testosterone level from medication when the incident occurred.
“Once I provided the information, they agreed to drop the charges,” Paloma Rogers said. “They were able to talk to people who know him and who know it was out of character for him and that he has never done anything like this at all.”
Mart police arrested Rogers at his home in Mart on two charges of first-degree felony aggravated assault with a deadly weapon after responding to a call that a shot had been fired.
“During initial contact, Charles stated that he had fired the gun by placing it on top of his wife’s head and firing the weapon,” an arrest affidavit states.
Family members reported Rogers and his wife were arguing and he grabbed his wife’s hair and placed a gun to her forehead, the affidavit says. Rogers hit his 73-year-old wife in the head with the gun, and his daughter tried to intervene, police reported.
Rogers then pointed the weapon at his daughter, but she was able to take it away from him, the affidavit states. She gave the gun to her mother, who put it in a cabinet in another room.
Rogers’ wife told police the couple was arguing because “the guns and car keys were taken and hidden from him” because of his debilitating mental health.
Paloma Rogers said Thursday that her father’s actions were brought on by a dangerous combination of his dementia, the urinary tract infection and medication he was on that elevated his testosterone level to 1,028, far above the normal range of from 200 to 400.
Her father, a retired stock broker, has lived in Mart for more than 40 years, she said. She said the family’s attorney, J.R. Vicha, whom she called a “strong advocate for our dad,” helped speak to police and the DA’s office to get the issue resolved.
“Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos was very cooperative and went out of his way to help us,” she said. “The combination of the UTI and a geriatric person is going to do a lot of damage. Living with dementia, you have to have a lot of patience. It is difficult at times. I feel for people who have to go through this, as well. It is really hard on families.”
Rogers said her brother, who lives in Mission, took all the guns from her father’s house after the incident.
