A Child Protective Services referral prompted Waco police to arrest a Waco man Thursday afternoon who they believe used drugs around a young child earlier this year, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.
Ricardo Cruz Lozano Jr., 33, was arrested at his West Waco apartment complex on a state jail felony charge of endangering the welfare of a child.
CPS referred a case to Waco police in May alleging drugs were being used in Lozano's apartment while a girl under the age of 5 was present, Swanton said. He did not comment on what type of drugs were allegedly used, but police found evidence that drugs were around the child in March, according to an arrest warrant.
Lozano remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $40,000.
