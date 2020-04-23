Local police agencies are banding together to create a formal mutual aid agreement after watching how the COVID-19 pandemic has devastated police forces in other parts of the country.
Area law enforcement agencies have long backed each other up during critical incidents and disasters, such as the 2013 West fertilizer explosion. But eight agencies are putting those partnerships in writing with an interlocal cooperation agreement to be finalized this month.
Waco, Lacy Lakeview, Bellmead, Robinson, Lorena, Hewitt, McGregor and Woodway are all part of the mutual aid agreement that is expected to be signed by all parties in the next few weeks.
Under the agreement, police officers deployed to assist another agency will have the same governmental duties as officers in the agency that made the request.
"The area chiefs brought this idea up to the area city managers and they all thought it was a great idea," Waco Police Chief Ryan Holt. "This is just another example of the cities working together to ensure Central Texas can respond to any type of situation we might face. We all know that natural disasters and criminals don’t care about city or county limits, and we’ve seen that the COVID-19 pandemic is an equal threat to all of us."
Holt started working with Robinson Police Chief Phillip Prasifka on the agreement for the cities months ago, before his promotion in February to Waco assistant city manager.
Holt and Prasifka said local departments did not foresee the impact of the coronavirus, but the outbreak gave urgency to the agreement.
"With the pandemic starting, obviously it became more imperative that we formalize what we already do, but for liability purposes we wanted things covered," Prasifka said.
City councils in Hewitt and Lorena approved the agreement this week. Robinson, McGregor, Lacy Lakeview and other cities are expected to follow suit.
"Because we are not that big, the virus could have a significant effect on people going into quarantine," Hewitt Police Chief Jim Devlin said. "The COVID-19 virus really put this into perspective that we needed to have something in place sooner rather than later."
Holt said area agencies have raised concerns not only about being exposed to the potentially deadly virus and bringing it home to families, but spreading it throughout the departments.
"Certainly, having any of our staff with a potentially deadly disease is worrisome, particularly one that has shown to be so contagious," Holt said. "Our folks are literally on the front line going in to people’s homes and having to have direct physical contact with individuals who may be contagious."
On a much larger scale, the experience of the New York Police Department has shown the risk that COVID-19 poses to law enforcement. More than 4,000 of its 36,000 uniformed officers have tested positive for the virus, and 29 have died, NYPD Commissioner Dermot Shea announced on Twitter on Sunday. That's an infection rate of more than 11 percent.
Waco-area cities have anywhere from a handful of officers to 265 sworn officers at the Waco Police Department. Of those agencies, Waco Police Department has had the sole recorded COVID-19 case. The officer has recovered and is back at work, city of Waco officials have said.
Lorena Police Chief Tom Dickson said even a single officer with COVID-19 would create a struggle for his eight-officer department.
"To us, this interlocal agreement is very important because if we had to self-quarantine somebody or we have an major event, it is imperative that we get assistance," Dickson said. "We responded to a crash on the interstate this week where two of our officers could have been exposed to something, and if we had two officers diagnosed with the coronavirus, that would wipe out a quarter of our agency."
Gov. Greg Abbott issued an emergency order last month stating the COVID-19 virus poses an "imminent threat" to all counties in the state. Under the emergency order, many city managers accepted the interlocal agreement with an expectation to allow city councils to review and sign off on the interlocal agreement at a future city council meeting.
While many local agencies have interlocal agreements with each other, a single, all-encompassing agreement allows better uniformity for major events, local authorities said.
"Each department had written agreements with each other department, but this one is written for all the departments to have the exact same language so we each don't have to go to our councils with different resolutions depending on the emergency," Woodway Department of Public Safety Director Bret Crook said. "We've always helped each other out in big events, like I think we all helped out patrol when the explosion happened in West, but this just gets everything in writing."
Lacy Lakeview Police Chief John Truehitt said most cities help each other out when requested and they will continue to do that. He said the agreement is documenting rules and possible financial aspects for the requesting city, plus allowing the agreements to be reviewed each year for any possible modifications.
"In all of these emergencies, it is always an immediate response, as it should be, but sooner or later, we have to decide who is going to pay for what, so this outlines that," Truehitt said. "There is not a doubt in my mind that all the cities would come to each other's aid, but this agreement is making it formal."
The contract is open to other agencies that can review and be added to the agreement, the contract states.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.