A Mart City Council member submitted a complaint to the full council last week, saying Mart Police Chief Albert Cavazos refused to cooperate with Limestone County law enforcement officials' search for a man wanted for questioning.
Councilman Trevor Baize submitted the complaint Jan. 21. It follows a complaint the Mart Independent School District board submitted against Cavazos earlier this month and another the Mart city administrator submitted in October.
Baize wrote in his complaint that on Dec. 24, Cavazos told a Mart officer he could not detain a man at the request of Limestone County officials because they did not have an arrest warrant. He also told the officer Limestone County officials could not arrest the man in Mart without a Mart warrant, according to the complaint.
"The call between (a Mart) officer and (dispatch) indicated that (the Mart) officer specifically talked to you and that you said they (Limestone) were not able to arrest (the man) without a warrant," the letter states, addressing Cavazos directly. "That is not for you to decide. If another agency calls and requests help, I would expect Mart police to do everything in their power to assist another agency."
Baize said he found out about the incident last month and started looking into it himself. He declined to elaborate on his reasoning for the inquiry but said he thinks the city council should be aware of how Cavazos responded to a request for help from another agency.
"There was no liability on Mart's part for detaining a wanted subject. Limestone was en route," the complaint states. "For a police agency to be told that they are not allowed to pick up a subject without a warrant was irresponsible of you and showed a lack of judgement."
Cavazos and City Administrator Kevin Schaffer did not respond to requests for comment Tuesday.
The complaint from Baize is the third filed against Cavazos since he became chief in June.
Schaffer filed a complaint with the council in October criticizing Cavazos for failing to vet a former Marlin officer and hiring the officer while he was under investigation by Texas Rangers. The council placed Cavazos on probation through April in hopes of establishing better administrative and hiring practices.
The Mart ISD board filed a complaint earlier this month stating Mart police did not respond adequately to a threat against the school a student posted on social media. Cavazos arrested the student on a terroristic threat charge, but school officials said the action came after a delay and that Mart police did not provide any additional presence at the school immediately after the threat, before the student had been arrested.
