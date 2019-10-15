The Mart City Council has put Police Chief Albert Cavazos on probation four months after hiring him to rebuild a department that had collapsed.

The council voted unanimously Monday to place Cavazos on six months probation in hopes of establishing better and administrative and hiring practices, City Administrator Kevin Schaffer said. The council discussed Cavazos' case in executive session but did not publicly disclose details of their concerns or terms of the probation.

"We have no issues with his quality of work, but some questions have been raised on the administrative side," Schaffer said. "The council did not want to make a change at this time and they wanted to give Cavazos chance to rectify some of the issues that were brought to his attention."

Cavazos, a former Marlin patrolman, was hired in June after former Police Chief Paul Cardenas and his entire patrol staff resigned. Cavazos' first hire was Sergio Collazo, who had just resigned from the Marlin force after Marlin's police chief accused him of dishonesty. Collazo is now under indictment in Falls County on an official oppression charge related to his duties in Marlin, and has resigned from Mart Police Department.

Schaffer would not comment on whether Collazo's hiring was related to the disciplinary action against Cavazos. Cavazos declined comment after the meeting.

Schaffer said the council was seeking to establish better hiring and administrative practices for the police department.

Schaffer said the council recognized Cavazos has never been chief at any department, but the council will hold him to a high standard moving forward.

