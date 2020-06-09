Bellmead roll over

Bellmead police and fire investigate a single-vehicle rollover crash off Loop 340 that left a woman suffering life-threatening injuries Tuesday evening. Nurse from a nearby Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest clinic helped the victim at the scene.

 Staff photo — Kristin Hoppa

A woman who suffered life-threatening injuries in a rollover crash received immediate medical aid after her vehicle came to rest near a clinic staffed with medical professionals Tuesday evening.

Bellmead police were called to the 800 block of North Loop 340, after a woman in her 80's traveled off the roadway in a black-colored SUV shortly after 7 p.m., Bellmead Assistant Police Chief Brenda Kinsey said.

After the SUV traveled off the road, the vehicle rolled onto its side and landed near the front of Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Clinic. Police found the woman inside the vehicle unconscious.

"The woman suffered a possible medical condition, according to witnesses passing by," Kinsey said. "Because of where the vehicle landed, luckily there were nurses inside the Baylor Scott & White clinic that came out and assisted immediately."

Police credited nurses and medical professionals for aiding the woman, a resident from the West area.

American Medical Response paramedics took the woman to a local hospital for treatment for life-threatening injuries, Kinsey said. She was the only occupant of the car.

