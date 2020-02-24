The city of Waco will seek a replacement for Police Chief Ryan Holt, who was promoted Monday to assistant city manager while Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford was promoted to deputy city manager.
Holt, a 24-year veteran of the Waco Police Department, will now oversee public safety, which has been part of Ford's responsibility until now.
"Ryan will be joining our executive team up here in the city manager's office as assistant city manager and while we are searching for a new police chief, he will serve as both assistant city manager and police chief," Ford said.
In the meantime, Assistant Police Chiefs Frank Gentsch, Robert Lanning and Mark Norcross will have responsibility for day-to-day police department operations, city officials said.
Holt was hired as police chief in December 2016, and his most recent annual salary was $165,000. His salary for the assistant city manager role was not set as of Monday.
Holt and Assistant City Managers Deidre Emerson and Paul Cain will report to Ford and to City Manager Wiley Stem III.
"I just want to do the best thing for the city, because this is where I live, too, and I want to do what makes the community the best it can be," Holt said. "I was really intrigued by the team that we have in City Hall right now. I think it is a special time in the history of Waco, and I just thought this was an opportunity that I couldn't pass up."
Holt, started at the Waco Police Department in February 1996 and was promoted to assistant police chief in 2008. In his new role, Holt will oversee the departments of police, fire, animal services, Cameron Park Zoo and parks and recreation.
"The citizens are awfully well-served by this police department and the men and women that have dedicated their adult lives to serving," Holt said. "Now, I get to expand and work for more of the great employees for the city of Waco that do this day in and day out."
Ford, who started with the city in September 2017, will oversee day-to-day operations of the city while continuing to focus on economic development and planning and inspections services. He received a salary increase from $190,962 to $210,058 in his new role.
Ford came to the city of Waco in September 2017 after serving as the deputy city manager in Burleson beginning in 2008.
Stem will continue to focus on city priorities with overall city administration and goals, while also overseeing finance and budget, human resources and public information, officials said. Stem said that it was his idea to promote Holt and believes this is a positive change for the city.
"I think we're back to where we were when Dale [Fisseler] was city manager," Stem said. Fisseler became city manager in 2014 after serving as deputy city manager himself, and he went on to promote Stem to deputy city manager. The Waco City Council picked Stem for city manager after Fisseler retired in 2017.
Stem said it's not unusual for a police chief to become an assistant city manager, though it hasn't happened in Waco within recent memory. He said he is not planning on retiring from his role as city manager any time soon.
According to the new organizational chart, Cain oversees general services, Waco-McLennan County Library, public works, solid waste, the Texas Ranger Hall of Fame, capital projects and water utilities. Emerson in charge of the Convention and Visitors Bureau, health, housing/code enforcement, information technology, Waco Regional Airport and Waco Transit.
Cain started in city administration in Fort Worth, became the deputy city manager in Burleson in 2002 and was hired by the city of Waco last year. Emerson began her career in public administration in 1995 with the city of Fort Worth. She was hired in 2015 as assistant city manager.
