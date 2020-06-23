The city of Waco named its five finalists Tuesday in the nationwide search for the next Waco police chief, all from outside Waco.
Finalists include Albert "Stan" Standridge of Abilene; Jason Lando of Pittsburgh; Marcus Dudley of Aurora, Colorado; Patrick Gallagher of Virginia Beach, Virginia; and Richard Bash of Columbus, Ohio. The city received a total of 91 applicants from 30 states and two countries before narrowing the field down to the five finalists.
Deputy City Manager Bradley Ford said each of the candidates is expected to visit Waco this week and early next week for finalist interviews. He said the city expects to name a new police chief within the next three weeks.
"I would estimate the chief’s first day on the job would not be until later in the summer since each candidate would need to provide appropriate notice to their employer and relocate," Ford said in an email.
He said the city had two internal candidates from within the Waco Police Department. Neither were selected as a finalist.
The city hired recruiting firm SGR to search for police chief candidates after Chief Ryan Holt accepted a promotion to assistant city manager in February.
A stakeholder survey was conducted to poll community members and city leaders to determine law enforcement priorities for both the new chief and for the department as a whole, particularity how those priorities relate to all areas of Waco, city spokesman Larry Holze said.
The city of Waco provided the following information on the candidates.
Albert "Stan" Standridge
Standridge, the city's only finalist from Texas, currently serves as chief of the Abilene Police Department and has 25 years of experience with the department. He has served 10 years with the SWAT team, plus time with internal affairs and teaches on topics, including ethics, leadership, and active shooter.
Standridge also holds a master’s degree in public administration from Sam Houston State University and a bachelor’s degree in applied art and science from Midwestern State University.
Jason Lando
Lando has 21 years of experience with the Pittsburgh Bureau of Police and is currently in his sixth year as commander with the department. He has experience in patrol, undercover narcotics, SWAT and as a crisis negotiator.
Also with a team, Lando helped establish police bureau’s Procedural Justice Unit, where he and his team designed and implemented training in procedural justice, de-escalation, and implicit bias, and trained 1,000 police officers over three years. He holds a master’s degree in legal studies from the California University of Pennsylvania and a bachelor’s degree in emergency medicine management from the University of Pittsburgh.
Marcus Dudley
Dudley has more than 23 years of experience in law enforcement and currently serves as Aurora, Colorado's Internal Affairs Bureau commander. He previously served as the investigations bureau commander for the agency as well.
Dudley, the only black finalist for the city, served in the United States Army Reserves for eight years and served in Operations Desert Shield and Desert Storm. He was awarded combat patch, the National Defense Service Medal, and the Southwest Asia Service Medal during his service and also holds a bachelor’s degree in business economics with a concentration in management and finance from Bethany College in Lindsborg, Kansas.
Patrick Gallagher
Gallagher has 30 years of experience with the Virginia Beach Police Department, where he currently serves as deputy chief. He first served in law enforcement with the US Army's Military Police Corps in Fort Lee, Virginia.
Gallagher is the co-chair of the Virginia Beach Inclusion and Diversity Council and is a lead instructor for the city’s mandatory inclusion and diversity training. He holds a master’s degree in public administration and a bachelor’s degree in Criminal Justice, both from Old Dominion University in Norfolk, Virginia.
Richard Bash
Bash, a 31-year police veteran, currently serves as deputy chief with the Columbus, Ohio Division of Police. He has served as deputy chief of Homeland Security, patrol, investigative, and is now supervising the public accountability subdivision.
In his tenure, Bash has held assignments as a school resource officer, mounted officer, covert and investigative officer, and commanded units including the community liaison officers and the crime lab. He holds a master’s degree in management from Mt. Vernon Nazarene University and a bachelor’s degree in political science from Ohio Dominican University.
