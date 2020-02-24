The city of Waco announced organization changes Monday by promoting Police Chief Ryan Holt to assistant city manager and Assistant City Manager Bradley Ford to deputy city manager.
"Ryan will be joining our executive team up here in the city manager's office as assistant city manager and while we are searching for a new police chief, he will serve as both assistant city manager and police chief," Ford said.
The city stated in a press release that daily oversight of the police department will be carried out by Assistant Police Chiefs Frank Gentsch, Robert Lanning and Mark Norcross.
Holt has been police chief since December 2016. Ford, who started with the city in September 2017, will be responsible for assisting City Manager Wiley Stem with the day-to-day operations of the city and assist department heads.
Stem will continue to focus on city priorities with overall city administration and goals, officials said. He said that it was his idea to promote Holt and believes this is a positive change for the city.
"I think we're back to where we were when Dale [Fisseler] was city manager," Stem said, adding he served in the deputy role when Fisseler severed as city manager for 11 years. Fissler retired in 2017 and before Stem was named city manager.
The moves were announced Monday during a meeting with department managers.
The new role for Ford will city him more time to focus on city finances and economic development, Stem said. Holt will be focused on the city council's public safety goals.
"Elevating Ryan to that assistant city manager role will help continue that conversation," Stem said.
Stem said it's not unusual for a police chief to take over the role, but it hasn't happened in Waco within recent memory. He said he is not planning on retiring from his role as city manager any time soon.
