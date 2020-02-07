The city of Waco has announced five finalists to replace retired Fire Chief Bobby Tatum Jr.
The city engaged the national search firm Strategic Government Resources to find eligible candidates and received 46 applications, according to a press release.
"During the application process the city has respected the privacy of individuals who submitted their names for consideration, and as of today we have received permission from each candidate to allow the release of their names," the press release states.
The following candidates will be in Waco next week for interviews by city staff:
• Juan J. Adame – 25 Year Veteran of Fire Services – Sugar Land, TX. Fire Chief 2009-2019; Austin, TX. Fire Chief 2006-2008; Corpus Christi Fire Chief 1988-2006.
• Thomas R. Beasley – 27 Year Veteran of Fire Services – Division Chief of Training, Memphis, TN. 2016-Present.
• Jonathan McMahan – 15 Year Veteran of Fire Services – College Station, TX. Fire Chief 2017-2020.
• Richard A. Potter – 29 Year Veteran of Fire Services – Deputy Chief Pueblo Fire 2019-Present, Acting Fire Chief Pueblo, CO. 2016-2019.
• Gregory L. Summers – 34 Year Veteran of Fire Services – Fire Chief Little Rock Arkansas 2009-2018.
Following the initial interviews, the city expects to have one or more finalists to select from to become its next chief.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.