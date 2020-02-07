The city of Waco has announced five finalists to replace retired Fire Chief Bobby Tatum Jr.
The city received 46 applications and the five finalists will be in Waco next week for interviews, according to a city press release.
“During the application process the city has respected the privacy of individuals who submitted their names for consideration, and as of today we have received permission from each candidate to allow the release of their names,” the press release states.
The finalists are:
- Juan Adame, who was Sugar Land fire chief from 2009 through his retirement in January 2019. He also served as Austin fire chief from 2006 to 2008 and Corpus Christi fire chief from 1988 to 2006. The city's press release lists him as having 25 years of fire service experience, though other sources, including Sugar Land's press release on his retirement, indicate he has 30 years of experience as a chief alone. City officials were unable to clarify the discrepancy Friday.
- Thomas Beasley, Memphis, Tennessee's, division chief of training since 2016. He has 27 years of fire service experience, according to the city press release.
- Jonathan McMahan, who was College Station fire chief from 2017 until his retirement in January "to pursue other opportunities," according to The Eagle newspaper. He has 15 years of fire service experience, according to the city press release.
- Richard Potter, deputy fire chief in Pueblo, Colorado. The city's press release states he served as acting chief in Pueblo from 2016 until last year, has been deputy chief since last year and has 29 years of fire service experience. Coverage by The Pueblo Chieftain, however, states he served as interim chief only from April to August of last year, stepping up temporarily from deputy chief.
- Gregory Summers, fire chief in Little Rock, Arkansas, from 2009 to 2018. He has 34 years of fire service experience, according to the city press release.
