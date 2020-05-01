Police were working Friday to reunite a 2-year-old girl with her family after Texas Department of Public Safety troopers stopped a vehicle near Elm Mott that was associated with an Amber Alert for the missing child.
In the alert issued Friday morning, authorities reported a 2-year-old San Antonio girl was believed to be in "grave or immediate danger" and could be traveling in a black Honda Accord. At about 8 a.m., troopers stopped an Accord traveling south on Interstate 35 near Elm Mott that matched the description in the alert.
The driver, a 49-year-old San Antonio woman, was taken into custody, and the girl was recovered safely, DPS Sgt. Ryan Howard said. The girl was found in soiled clothing, and police bought her clean clothes, Howard said.
Troopers escorted the woman to DPS headquarters, where she waited for Bexar County authorities, he said. She was not immediately arrested, and it was unclear Friday whether she would face charges.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.