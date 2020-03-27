Sgt. Steve Graeter started as a rookie cop in 1988, when the Waco Police Department was battling a wave of crime, drugs and gang violence. He has been on the ground in Waco's inner city ever since, rising from patrol officer to a supervisor.
This month, he is retiring along with two other veteran Waco supervisors, Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton and Sgt. J.R. Price, and he's looking forward to a quieter life of woodworking and family. But he said he'll miss his decades working with fellow officers and what he calls the "real people" of East and North Waco.
“I hope that there are officers that will remember me as a teacher and a mentor, thinking back that they remembered that from Sgt. Graeter,” said Graeter, 62. “There is not one big moment that I will always remember, but I really enjoyed working with people and having moments with people and families that is something that I will always remember in my career as a whole.
“To me, that is what makes a career.”
Graeter, Swanton and Price are taking a combined 112 years of experience with them as they leave the department this month.
For Graeter, his nearly 32 years of experience came to an unusual end when he bumped up his last day of patrol sooner because of COVID-19 concerns that have largely shut down the city.
“With my age and other health concerns, I just felt like retiring now and using some of my time off would be best for myself,” Graeter said. “We interact with the public for our job, so there is always a risk, but being so close to retirement, I just decided now would be the right time.”
Acting Waco Police Chief Frank Gentsch said the three retiring supervisors and their level of expertise will be hard to replace. While officers regularly retire, the absence of knowledge the three officers are taking with them is immeasurable, he said.
“With these three sergeants and over 100 years of service to the department and our community, it is going to be different without them,” Gentsch said. "With Patrick and J.R., I am not only losing colleagues, but friends that I've been with since the beginning of my career."
In addition, former Police Chief Ryan Holt last month left the department and moved to city hall as assistant city manager.
Price and Swanton joined the police academy with Gentsch and later served as patrol rookies with him. Gentsch said retirements, especially for tenured officers happen, the trio's experience will be missed.
“We never like to lose anyone at the department, but we couldn’t be prouder of the service the three of those sergeants have given over the years," Gentsch said.
Graeter joined the ranks as a rookie patrol officer in October 1988 and promoted to a sergeant in July 2001. While Graeter joined the department when the sale and use of crack cocaine was rampant in the streets.
“There were about 164 or 165 officers back then and now we are up to almost 100 more,” Graeter said. “Then we had the influx of crack cocaine and back then Waco was the major distribution point for Texas, because we were the hub, so to speak. Everything was distributed through Waco. That brought serious crime, drugs and guns into Waco.”
Crime rates spiked in Waco in 1988 with an index crime rate of 12,918, compared to a rate of 4,654 in 2013, according to FBI data from 1930 to 2013. Crime rates across the country have fallen since the early 1990s, including a 48% decline from 1993 to 2014, according to the FBI’s Uniform Crime Reporting database for 2017.
Graeter worked his entire career on patrol, primarily serving East and North Waco communities, and he is retiring as the longest current serving supervisor on patrol. He said interactions with residents have been rewarding, despite the tough calls.
“There are a lot of events that will always stick in my mind, a lot of things that you will never un-see, and a lot of things that you’ve had to tell people that you have to tell people, like after I promoted and we had to deliver death messages to families, telling a parent that their child is dead,” Graeter said.
“I will always remember when a man came up to me and told me that I had arrested him in the past, because of how I treated him. He told me he was able to turn his life around, and he introduced me to his wife and child. I will never forget that.”
Graeter said the world of police has changed significantly in his years of service and elements of social media and the attitude toward police are changing the ways officers do their jobs. He said while some newer officers lack the life experience their older veteran counterparts have acquired, he said the department will continue to evolve after his departure and plans to spend time with his family and working in his wood shop at his Robinson home in retirement.
Price joined the department in June 1981 and was in the same police academy with Swanton and Gentsch. He was promoted to a supervisor in May 1992 and has worked in special crimes, investigating violent offenses such as murder.
In his tenure, Price has investigated or supervised nearly every criminal homicide at the department from the triple murder at Lake Waco in 1982 to the deadly shootout at Twin Peaks in 2015.
"I worked a lot with J.R. and was very close with J.R.," Swanton said. "He is one of those people that is almost irreplaceable because of his wisdom, experience and knowledge of what he has done. Steve has been a patrol sergeant for a long time, so that kind of experience is hard to replace."
Price, who was unavailable for this story, will his last day with the department is Sunday, the date of his official retirement.
Swanton said working alongside officers such as Price and Graeter in his career has been a blessing. Swanton has served in an administrative role in the last decade, working as public spokesman for hundreds of incidents for local homicides, robberies and the 2015 shootout at Twin Peaks restaurant, which left nine dead and 20 injured. He said Waco police will always be his family.
"When you get these kinds of years of service with folks, it is inevitable that we will retire at some point and it can take years of experience to replace sergeants to get to the point where they have the knowledge that (Price and Graeter) have," Swanton said. "The only sure thing about the police department is change, and I think you will be seeing the change of the guard, and it will give some other younger sergeants a chance to get out there and step up."
Swanton began his career as a cadet in 1980 at age 19. He served in various roles, including SWAT team, crisis negotiator, firearms expert, and community services personnel before he started as the department's spokesman in 2011.
The department announced plans earlier this year to hire a civilian spokesperson and transition Swanton to supervisor of the Community Outreach unit.
Swanton made his retirement announcement in February.
