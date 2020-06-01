Waco police issued a statewide Amber Alert after an hourslong search for a missing toddler Monday afternoon at Cameron Park continued into the evening.

Police fanned out on foot and by boat and by air to look for Frankie Gonzalez, who was last seen in a bathroom around Pecan Bottoms around 2 p.m., Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said. The boy was with his mother, who reportedly turned away for a brief moment when her toddler disappeared.

"Right now, we have no idea where he might have gone," Bynum said as darkness fell Monday evening. "We are just ruling out possibilities at this point, because we have no indication where he might be."

Bynum said police and fire crews searched the park around the splash pad, near University Parks Drive and Herring Avenue, and along the Brazos River. Emergency responders closed access to Pecan Bottoms around 3 p.m., as officers and first responders searched for the boy.

McLennan County Sheriff's Office used its helicopter and its boat to search, while the Texas Department of Criminal Justice brought in its bloodhounds to search the park's trails. Waco police dogs also searched the trail system throughout the afternoon.

Emergency responders close Cameron Park Drive on Monday afternoon during the search for a missing 2-year-old boy who was last seen near the splash pad at the park.

Frankie was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, police said. The boy's family gave police articles of clothing worn by the boy to help track him.

Waco police Officer Michael Bucher walks his police dog Andor in the search for a missing 2-year-old boy last seen Monday afternoon near the splash pad.

Police also used its drone throughout the day to help navigate through the park. Bynum said officers planned to continue to search for the boy until night, but he encouraged Cameron Park goers to avoid the park.

"Right now, we still have Cameron Park completely closed down and we have plenty of police units here from many different agencies," Bynum said Monday night. "We are going to suspend the search at dark if the boy hasn't been found and we will pick back up tomorrow morning in some form or fashion."

Local law enforcement search Cameron Park on Monday afternoon after a missing 2-year-old disappeared from the splash pad in Cameron Park.

Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Frankie Gonzalez is asked to call 911 or the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

