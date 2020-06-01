Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE TEXAS DEPARTMENT OF PUBLIC SAFETY. THIS IS A CHILD ABDUCTION ALERT ISSUED BY THE TEXAS AMBER ALERT NETWORK THE WACO POLICE DEPARTMENT IS SEARCHING FOR FRANKIE GONZALES, WHITE, MALE, 2 YEARS OLD, 2 FEET 06 INCHES TALL, WITH AN UNKNOWN WEIGHT, BLACK HAIR, BROWN EYES, AND LAST SEEN WEARING A GRAY SHIRT WITH MICKEY MOUSE ON IT, GRAY PANTS WITH MICKEY MOUSE ON THEM, AND BLACK AND WHITE NIKE SHOES. SUSPECT AND VEHICLE DESCRIPTION ARE UNKNOWN AT THIS TIME. LAW ENFORCEMENT OFFICIALS BELIEVE THIS CHILD TO BE IN GRAVE OR IMMEDIATE DANGER. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION REGARDING THIS ABDUCTION, CALL THE WACO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 254-750-7685. NEWS MEDIA POINT OF CONTACT IS WACO POLICE DEPARTMENT AT 254-339-4351.