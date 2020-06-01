Police closed Cameron Park on Monday afternoon as a search continued for a missing 2-year-old boy.
Waco said Frankie Gonzalez, 2, was last seen around 2:30 p.m. at Pecan Bottoms near University Parks Drive and Herring Avenue. Waco police Officer Garen Bynum said the boy was last seen around the bridge, near the splash pad.
Police closed the park to the public at about 3:40 p.m., as officers, police, and park personnel searched the area. Frankie was last seen wearing a red Mickey Mouse shirt, police said.
Anyone with information about the whereabouts of Frankie Gonzalez is asked to call 911 or the Waco Police Department at 750-7500.
