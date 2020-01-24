A California man was convicted Friday in Waco federal court for trying to deliver about 21 pounds of methamphetamine to a Waco man in 2018.
Francisco Resendez Martinez, 27, was convicted on one count of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute methamphetamine, U.S. Attorney John F. Bash said.
In February 2018, California Highway Patrol deputies stopped a vehicle driven by Martinez on Interstate 40 in San Bernardino, California and discovered 23 packages of methamphetamine in a suitcase.
Johnny Casillas, 38, of Waco, pleaded guilty to a drug conspiracy charge in 2018, when he was linked to the delivery. He and another defendant, Veronica Real, 42, of Hesperia, California, will be sentenced in February.
Another defendant in the case, Patricia Ferrer, 55, of Los Angeles, was acquitted Friday of the drug conspiracy charge, officials said.
Following Friday's conviction, Martinez was returned to federal custody. He faces 10 years to life in federal prison when he is sentenced in May in front of U.S. District Judge Alan Albright.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.