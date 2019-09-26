Three people were arrested Thursday after a burglary at a Lacy Lakeview apartment led to a chase with multiple agencies that ended in Waco, Lacy Lakeview John Truehitt said.
A 20-year-old man and two passengers, a 26-year-old woman and a 22-year-old woman, were arrested following a burglary at an apartment complex in the 4300 block of Meyers Lane around 3 p.m. At least one suspect kicked in a door and took a TV and three AR-15 rifles from the apartment, Truehitt said.
The suspects’ car, described as a four-door sedan, was first spotted near Loop 340 and Interstate 35. Truehitt said multiple officers responded to help in an attempt to conduct a high-risk traffic stop in the 1300 block of New Dallas Highway.
“When they tried to execute the stop, the driver took off and it began a pursuit,” Truehitt said.
The chase reached speeds of 65 to 70 mph. Truehitt said officers continued to pursue the car, because of the suspected weapons in the car.
Law enforcement from the McLennan County Sheriff’s Office, Waco Police Department, Bellmead Police Department, Constables Office and Texas Department of Public Safety, among others, joined the pursuit.
The driver hit a curb, disabling the car near North Fifth Street and Columbus Avenue, Truehitt said.
“The male was evidently the driver and he bailed and ran on foot, leaving the two females,” Truehitt said. “The county managed to capture the male and everyone was taken into custody.”
Officers found the weapons and the TV inside the car. Truehitt said he is thankful for the joint effort that helped police stop the burglary suspects.
All three suspects were taken to the McLennan County Jail on burglary and evading charges. The case is under investigation, Truehitt said.
