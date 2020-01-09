A burglary suspect who ran from officers Wednesday suffered injuries from an attack by a police dog during his arrest, Waco police Sgt. W. Patrick Swanton said.

Ryan Lee Chaudoin, 34, of Waco, was released from Baylor Scott & White Hillcrest Medical Center at about midnight Thursday and taken to McLennan County Jail.

A resident on Crosby Drive, in a neighborhood near University High School, called police about 2:30 p.m. Wednesday and reported seeing a man possibly breaking into a home, Swanton said. When officers arrived, they saw a man running in the area and set up a perimeter before finding Chaudoin in a home nearby in the 3400 block of Wingate Drive, he said.

A resident of the home allowed police in, and they sent in a dog that reached and attacked Chaudoin, Swanton said. The extent of his injuries was unknown Thursday.

He was arrested on a Waco warrant charging state jail felony burglary of a habitation with intent to commit theft. Police also added new Class A misdemeanor charges of trespassing, evading arrest and resisting arrest, according to jail records.

Chaudoin remained in McLennan County Jail on Thursday with bond listed at $12,000.

