Waco police are investigating a Thursday morning burglary in which two intruders entered a home and then shot at the resident, who chased them away.

Police were called to the 1300 block of Bagby Avenue around 2:30 a.m. after area residents heard shots being fired.

A resident of a home there told police two men entered his home before fleeing after he scared them away. The resident chased the two burglars before one of the suspects turned and fired a gun at him, police reported.

The men told police he stopped chasing them at that point and the two men got away. No injuries were reported and no arrests have been made.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments