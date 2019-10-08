A 16-year-old Robinson boy is recovering at a local hospital after he crashed during a police chase that reached more than 120 mph late Saturday night, authorities said.
The boy was driving a Chevrolet Camaro away from China Spring on North River Crossing when he almost hit a McLennan County Sheriff's Office deputy who was driving the opposite direction at about 10:45 p.m., Capt. Chris Eubank said. The deputy turned around and tried to stop the boy, but he continued onto Highway 6 headed south toward Waco, Eubank said.
"The car took off running down Highway 6, toward Waco," Eubank said.
The Camaro reached more than 120 mph, and the deputy was unable to safely keep up, instead following a significant distance behind, he said.
"Because his driving was so dangerous, we put out spike strips at Bosque (Boulevard) and Highway 6 and he went about another quarter-mile to a half-mile," Eubank said.
The spike strips deflated the front left tire, and as he was approaching the Highway 6 interchange with Highway 84, the boy lost control, he said. The car crossed the median, flipped and came to a stop in the opposite side of the highway.
The boy either got out of the crashed Camaro or was thrown during the crash, and a northbound SUV hit him, Eubank said.
"We don't know if he was ejected from the vehicle due to the crash or if he got out from the initial crash and the other car hit him," Eubank said. "It is really unknown, because he was so far in front of the deputy."
Officials immediately started first aid, and the boy was taken to a local hospital, where he remains in serious condition, he said. He was the only person in the car.
Deputies obtained a warrant for a blood draw, which would indicate whether the boy had consumed any alcohol. The case remains under investigation, and officials are considering multiple charges, Eubank said.
"He almost hit the deputy head-on, and a lot of other people could have been injured," Eubank said. "He put a lot of people in danger on the highway."
The boy's name is not available because of his age.
