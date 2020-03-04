The longtime Waco bounty hunter known as "Cowboy" was arrested Wednesday on charges he coerced a woman into having sex with him while he purported to work for a bail bond company.
McLennan County Sheriff's Office officials arrested Dale Cobb, 63, on a second-degree felony sexual assault charge after investigators determined he told the woman she owed him $300 for getting her out of jail and threatened to forfeit her bond if she did not have sex with him.
According to an arrest affidavit filed by Sheriff's Office Detective Joseph Scaramucci, Cobb assaulted the woman at his apartment in August and afterward, told her "You don't owe me nothin' now."
Over the past 30 years, Cobb has worked behind the scenes with a number of bail bond companies, tracking down defendants who skipped bail. Cobb has two felony convictions for offenses related to his work as a bounty hunter and he has been banned by judges from working for local bail bond companies.
The McLennan County Bail Bond Board put the owners of bail bond companies on notice decades ago not to associate with Cobb or hire him in any capacity.
Cobb's latest arrest comes in the wake of a Bail Bond Board investigation of bail bond company owner Sue Pauling for a variety of alleged irregularities, including her reported ties to Cobb.
The arrest affidavit alleges that after Cobb bonded the woman out of jail and threatened to revoke her bond if she did not have sex with him, Pauling filed paperwork to go off her bond three days later, writing on the revocation papers that "Surety received $0 for making this bond."
The Bail Bond Board revoked Pauling's bail bond license Jan. 17 as a result of the investigation linking Pauling to Cobb and other matters.
The woman, who was jailed on an unauthorized use of a motor vehicle charge, told investigators she met a woman in jail who told her a "bondsman by the name of 'Cowboy' could get her out of jail." The woman called her sister and asked her to contact Cobb to bail her out.
She said Cobb picked her up in an orange pickup truck and she told him she had nowhere to go. Cobb offered to let her stay at his apartment until she could find a way home, according to the affidavit.
"She stated that once there, he began to 'come on' to her, and smacked her on the buttocks," according to records. "She stated that he left to run an errand, and informed her that she needed to be (in a sexual position) waiting on him. She stated that when he arrived, he told her that she owed the bond company $300, and that if she didn't engage in sexual intercourse with him, he would forfeit the bond and have here arrested."
Scaramucci also obtained a search warrant Wednesday to search Cobb's Bellmead apartment and to take photos of bedding, the living area, the bedroom and overall layout of the apartment, according to the warrant.
Cobb was sentenced to six months in a state jail facility in 2010 after pleading guilty to evading arrest in a motor vehicle. His plea stemmed from a 2009 incident in which Cobb tracked down a man who missed court and assaulted him, leaving him with multiple facial fractures.
State prosecutors dismissed an aggravated assault charge against Cobb after he agreed to plead guilty to the lesser charge.
Cobb was convicted of impersonating a peace officer and placed on probation in 1997. His probation was revoked when he continued to work as a bounty hunter against court orders.
He was sent to prison for five years in 2001.
