The father of a toddler found dead earlier this month in a metal trash bin remained in jail Thursday on a felony charge with a $50,000 bond, while federal officials put an immigration hold on him.
Waco police late Wednsday arrested Lorenzo Gonzalez, the father of 2-year-old Frankie Gonzalez, on a second-degree felony charge of endangering a child.
Gonzalez left Frankie and his two sisters with their mother, Laura Jane Villalon, 35, when he went to work on the morning of May 28, the day police believe Frankie died, according to an affidavit for his arrest.
After previous Child Protective Services intervention, Villalon was not permitted to be alone with the three children, and Gonzalez had previously signed a Department of Family and Protective Services agreement stating he would not leave the children with her and would alert authorities if she "threatened to take the children unsupervised," according to the affidavit.
Previous CPS reports state investigators had documented drug use by Villalon, who also has used the last name Sanchez, over the course of several years.
Villalon was arrested on a first-degree felony charge of injury to a child after she led police to Frankie's body June 2, police said at the time. A day earlier, she reported the child had gone missing in Cameron Park, prompting a large search effort and a statewide Amber Alert. Police believe Frankie died May 28 while in Vallalon's care and that she kept his body at her home for two days before placing him in a trash bin near a church.
The child's cause of death remains unclear, and an autopsy is pending.
Villalon remained in jail Thursday with bond listed at $500,000. She is also jailed on a state hold for an alleged parole violation.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.