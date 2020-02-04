Bellmead police and FBI agents are investigating a Tuesday afternoon robbery at the Compass Bank.
A man wearing a straw hat entered the bank in the 4000 block of Bellmead Drive about 3:15 p.m. and told a bank employee he had a gun and was there to rob the bank, according to a Bellmead police press release.
The suspect, who was wearing a khaki shirt with patches and khaki cargo pants with black shoes, fled the bank with an undetermined amount of cash in a silver sedan that witnesses identified as a possible Kia, according to Bellmead police officials.
No one was injured in the robbery, and no arrests have been made.
Bellmead police ask anyone who recognizes the suspect or who has information about the robbery to call them at 799-0251.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.