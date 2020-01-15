Police were searching for suspects Wednesday after two masked men robbed a Bellmead gas station overnight, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.
Officers were called to the Exxon convenience store, 4304 Bellmead Drive, around 12:30 a.m., when the men reportedly entered the store wearing black mask and carrying handguns and demanded cash from the clerk, Kinsey said.
The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kinsey said. No one was injured in the robbery, Kinsey said.
