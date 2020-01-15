Police were searching for suspects Wednesday after two masked men robbed a Bellmead gas station overnight, Bellmead police Lt. Brenda Kinsey said.

Officers were called to the Exxon convenience store, 4304 Bellmead Drive, around 12:30 a.m., when the men reportedly entered the store wearing black mask and carrying handguns and demanded cash from the clerk, Kinsey said.

The two men left the store with an undisclosed amount of cash, Kinsey said. No one was injured in the robbery, Kinsey said.

Get Trib headlines sent directly to you, every day.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Kristin Hoppa has been covering public safety and breaking news for the Tribune-Herald since January 2016. She worked in Northwest Missouri covering crime-related issues before her move to Central Texas. She is a University of Kansas graduate.

Recommended for you

Load comments